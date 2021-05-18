Banks County citizens questioned county leaders about what the economic direction of the county is, the role and background of the members of the development authority and the job duties of the newly-hired economic director for two and half hours Tuesday night.
More than 50 citizens attended the meeting, called by the Banks County Board of Commissioners at the request of several citizens who are concerned about the “rural character” of the county being lost to development.
Most of the questions were directed at Banks County Development Authority chairman Scott Ledford, who has served in that volunteer role for 12 years, and economic director Richard Brooks, who was hired six months ago but only began serving on-site three months ago due to the pandemic.
The first questions from the citizens dealt with the names of the development authority members and what role they have. Ledford went over the members of the authority and said they are all appointed by the BOC and the BOC has the power to take any action.
“We do not run amok,” Ledford said. “The commissioners tell us if they want to do it. They tell us if they don’t want to do it.”
When asked what kind of businesses the development authority wants to bring in, Ledford stated “high tech jobs” along the I-85 corridor.
“We don’t want a hodge podge of businesses and that is what we have been accused of,” he said.
One man in the audience asked, “Is bringing in industries squeezing out agriculture businesses? I’m a farmer. I need land to farm. If things keep going like they are, there won’t be farming here. Banks County is rural. It is an agriculture place. What is happening here is destroying it.”
Ledford replied, “We want to protect this community. We don’t want a massive amount of growth.” He added Brooks’ job is to “mediate the growth” that is coming to Banks County.
DIRECTION OF COUNTY
One of the main topics at the meeting was the direction the county leaders want to see Banks County take in the future.
Commissioner Keith Gardiner said, “I hope to see Banks County where we are now. Maybe a little more growth at the interstate.”
BOC chairman Charles Turk stated, “There is no need in hollering at us and making accusations. I personally want it to stay rural. Don’t think we are trying to turn this into Gwinnett County. We would never turn it into that. We have consistently turned stuff down. We are trying to slow things down.”
Turk said he would like to see “a grocery store and more retail” in the county.
Commissioner Bo Garrison said, “I would like to see more ‘mom and pop’ stores in our community. I would like to see the industries running parallel to our I-85 corridor.
MEETING WITH CANADA BUSINESSES
Several questions were asked by the citizens about the June 2 planned virtual meeting with businesses in Canada. Brooks said this is a “networking event for like-minded businesses.” He said all of the counties along I-85 from Hart County to Gwinnett County would be participating.
There was also a question as to whether this meeting can be made public and viewed by citizens. Commissioner Turk said county officials would check and see if it can be viewed on social media or recorded and posted.
RESIDENCE OF AUTHORITY MEMBER
There was a question from several members about a development authority member, who was not named, and whether he resides in the county or not.
Commissioner Gardiner said, “I do not know who you are talking about but if there is somebody not living in Banks County they are coming off of the authority.”
BROOKS
Ledford addressed the question as to why “someone from Canada” was hired to lead Banks County’s economic development. Ledford said that he believes Brooks’ background, including his work in sewer and water projects and economic development and his degree in environmental engineering, made him the best candidate for the job.
MORATORIUMS
At the meeting's conclusion, commissioner Garrison pointed out that moratoriums are in place on subdivisions and apartment projects in the county until the zoning ordinances are reviewed.
“We have heard what everyone said and we will take it to heart,” he said. “We are going to work for y’all. We need to sit back and take a deep breath and absorb it all. We are all in this together. We all want the same thing.”
