The application for a conditional use by Paul Patel to locate a hotel at Banks Crossing, which was approved by the Banks County Board of Commissioners last week, included that it would be used as “an extended stay” property.
While the approval by the BOC included the condition that Patel can not do any local advertising of the property as “extended stay,” it can still be used for that purpose. Patel also said at the BOC meeting that he has no control over how Marriott does its national advertising of its properties.
The approval by the BOC did not include any conditions on how many nights a person could stay in a room. The only conditions were that no local advertising be done on the property as an “extended stay,” that Patel have a 15-year contract with Marriott and that the minimum nightly rate be $125.
As state earlier, the application submitted by Patel did state “extended stay” in his description of plans for the property. The public notice did not included this language, only stating that Patel had applied for a conditional use application for a new hotel.
