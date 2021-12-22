Jim Pritchard, one of the owner/developers of Chimney Oaks Golf Club, offered several clarifications to a recent article about the construction of the new pro shop/fitness facility.
He said that the article states that the construction “remains at a standstill.” Pritchett states, “This is not accurate. While the process has slowed while the state fire marshal reviews the sprinkler plan, we have continued construction on remaining framing issues (punch list items), preparation for external paint and hardscape.”
The second clarification that Pritchett makes to the article is that statement that one set of plans was submitted and then the plans were changed to add the stay and play bedrooms and baths. Pritchett states, “This statement is completely false. There have only been on set of floor plans submitted. The City of Homer reviewed and stamped those plans and gave us a permit on 12/24/2020. We were unaware of the necessity of a sprinkler system until we asked for our mechanicals inspection. Considering there are no kitchens no sprinkler plan was contemplated. To state that we submitted one set of plans and then changed those plans to include BRs and bathrooms is a complete prevarication of the truth. To what end I am not sure? The plans showed those BRs and baths from the beginning. It is possible that the city had a different inspector review the plans. It is NOT possible however that we changed the plans. Another inaccuracy regards the firewalls. (The article) states that they did not exist on the original plan. Again, that statement is inaccurate.”
The information in the article came from city officials.
