The Banks County Extension Office is partnering with Georgia Department of Natural Resources to provide a class for local hunters to get the most out of their hunting land and food plots. This program will provide information on the basics of wildlife habitat, food and cover requirements for deer, food plot establishment, and managing native vegetation. These tools can help hunters to increase deer traffic and help food plots be more productive and effective.
This program is on September 8 at 6 p.m. at the Banks County Farm Bureau building. The cost of registration is $5 and is accepted as cash or checks payable to Banks County Extension. A meal will be provided to participants during the program.
