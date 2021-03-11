A 20-year coach appeared before the Banks County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, March 9, to ask that the recreation department allow young people to be moved up on teams based on ability, not age.
Kelby Cronic said that is concern is that the recreation department “hasn’t allowed boys and girls to push themselves to work at a higher level.”
The commissioners did not comment on the matter at the meeting.
“They can’t move up in age groups if they have ability, unless they have a sibling on the team,” Cronic said in his remarks to the BOC “The recreation department is about teaching our kids values and fundamentals. The recreation department is there to have fun. It is also there as a foundation for kids who want to play sports at a higher level.”
Cronic said in year’s past kids were allowed to be moved up on teams based on teams and that led area youth who are now teenagers to win awards, including the 2019 state championship.
“Back then, we were allowed to push our kids,” he said. “With the current things in place, we are not allowed to do that. How will we make our community better if we don’t push our kids. Every recreation department within 100 miles of here allows their kids to move up.”
He added one last plea, “Sports teaches kids a lot about being leaders and being role models. I would like you to take into consideration changing this policy and allowing our kids to move up and make themselves better.”
CITIZEN INPUT ON BRIDGE
The BOC also heard input from two residents who live along Wrights Mill Ridge Bridge who are opposed to the bridge replacement project. The residents are being asked to give up right of way for the project.
Chuck McGee questioned spending $2.5 million to replace the bridge “because it doesn’t meet current design, not because it isn’t safe.”
Commissioner Danny Maxwell said the report he received from the Georgia Department of Transportation on the project did list safety issues.
“This is an old World War II bridge,” he said. “It was put there in 1960. The state checks all the bridges in the county. They did a report on this bridge in 2018 and I’ve got the paperwork on what they said what is wrong with the bridge.”
Maxwell said the report listed safety concerns, including “rot and damage.”
“Fracture is critical,” Danny read from the report.
McGee said, “Listen to the people who live on the road. The bridge is not unsafe. Nobody on the road is in favor of replacing it.”
Another resident of the road, Sam Baxter, also spoke and said he doesn’t want bridge to be replaced.
BOC chairman Charles Turk also said he got a letter from the other two residents of the road who don’t want the bridge replaced.
Maxwell said he is willing to talk to state officials on the bridge replacement.
Turk said, “We will contact the DOT and see if we can stop it.”
