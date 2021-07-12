Lula City Council members look to make “sweeping changes” with the hiring of a Code Enforcer/City Marshall. His job will be to enforce the new Derelict and Blighted Property Ordinance which was discussed during a work session on Monday, July 12.
The council has hired Doug Forrester who has 27 years of experience. He has worked for Jackson County, Hall County, Helen and has helped Lula from time to time. He will start the position on July 26.
“There is a method and a means to what is allowed at the state level," city manager Dennis Bergen said. "The state ordinance is tried and true.”
City Attorney Joseph Homans took the state ordinance and worked with city leaders to customize an ordinance for the city.
Bergin gave a couple of examples. If a house is derelict or the grass hasn’t been cut for a long time, there will be a process for the city to handle this situation. The property owners will first be notified and given time to handle the situation.
Grier said he believes this is how most situations will be resolved. If property owners don’t take responsibility, anyone with an interest in the property will be notified before the city takes control.
Ultimately, the property owners will go before a judge. That’s when the council discussed the need for a city magistrate and city solicitor. Grier explained Forrester and the courts will have more authority with the ordinance in place.
All of the council seemed pleased about the code enforcement plans. “I am excited that we are moving in this direction,” said Matt Hamby.
Grier reminded the council that this was one of the citizen concerns in previous meetings.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Monday, the council:
•discussed an intergovernmental agreement with Banks County on the proposed Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) which will be voted on by citizens in November.
•heard a report from Bergin on the septic/water concerns. Bergin said things are running well, but it is almost impossible to order and receive replacement parts at this time.
•discussed one planning commission appointment that would expire at the end of the year.
-were reminded that the Lula Ladies would meet on July 28.
