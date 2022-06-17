The Divine Healing Rescue Ranch will be at the Maysville Public Library at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23.
They are a Nonprofit Rescue 501(c)3 Licensed facility for farm animals and equines.
Although there is no charge for their visit, the animal rescue will be accepting donations for the care of the animals.
"Please make plans to join us for this fun event," states library manager Shannon W. Wheeler.
