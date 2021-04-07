The Commerce High School FFA will host its annual plant sale this week at the greenhouse. located at 272 Lakeview Drive.
Hours for Friday will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This year’s offering consists of many varieties of tomatoes and pepper and tons of hanging baskets, as well an assortment of ornamental annuals.
All sales will be cash or check. T
o get a preview of the entire offering, visit the Commerce High School FFA on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.