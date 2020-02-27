A Commerce man was arrested by the Banks County Sheriff's Office after reportedly leading offers on a high-speed chase.
Michael Justin Porter, 31, 113 Barnes Road, was charged with failure to signal, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operating defective equipment, taillight violation and expired tag.
When a law enforcement officer attempted to stop Porter on Quail Road, he reportedly did not stop and continued on the road at a high rate of speed and then left the road and drove into a field. He reportedly then wrecked at the edge of the woods jumped out of the vehicle, along with a passenger, and ran.
Additional deputies and a K-9 unit arrived at the scene to assist in the search. Porter was found on Ervin Chambers Road and taken to the Banks County Jail.
The passenger was spotted in the woods but she ran again before she could be apprehended.
ANOTHER CHASE
In another chase, a Banks County deputy joined a Habersham officer and a Baldwin officer in a pursuit on Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 15.
The offender was traveling on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed. A Banks County deputy saw the offender pass and pulled out onto the road behind Habersham and Baldwin police units to assist. The pursuit continued through the intersection of Hwy. 51 and Ga. 15, with the offender passing vehicles on the shoulder of the road with speeds going over 100 mph.
The pursuit ended on Thompson Street when the officers were able to stop the motorcycle and arrest the offender, identified as Cameron Lee Tipton, 36, 226 Railroad Avenue, Lula, who was arrested by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.
WATSON CHARGED
Also arrested after reportedly not stopping for law enforcement officers was Justin Jared Watson, 29, 165 East Freeman Street, Maysville, who was charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, hit and run, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, improper passing, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
A "be on the lookout (BOLO)" was placed on a white Jeep going out of Jackson County at speeds of 100 mph. Sheriff Carlton Speed spotted this vehicle and followed it until a marked unit arrived to follow it, at which time the deputy put on flashing blue lights and followed the vehicle. The driver reportedly did not stop. The Jeep went in speeds in excess of 100 mph before the driver slammed on the brakes and the patrol vehicle hit the rear bumper.
The Jeep then turned onto Hwy. 51 in the direction of Gillsville. The pursuit continued and the driver of the Jeep reportedly then hit the passenger side of the patrol vehicle. The Jeep stopped and the driver got out and was arrested.
