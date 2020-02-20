The Banks County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to a motion by chairman Jimmy Hooper at its Feb. 11 meeting to declare the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
The BOC took the action, which was taken earlier by Habersham, Stephens and Rabun counties, to affirm support of the Second Amendment, which protects an individuals right to own firearms. The action by the Banks commissioners was met with applause by those in attendance at the Feb. 10 meeting, the majority of which raised their hands when Hooper asked who supported his motion.
“Part of the Constitution of the United States of America is the Second Amendment, which assures us and guarantees us the ability to bear arms,” Hooper said. “We’re going to say as a group that we would never do anything that would take away anyone’s rights to the Second Amendment. This is an affirmation. This is a warm and fuzzy. This is an understanding that we as a whole – individually and collectively – support the Second Amendment.”
