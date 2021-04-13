The Banks County Board of Commissioners made it clear Tuesday night that they don’t want horse racing in the county.
Scott Skrove spoke on behalf of Fidel Cabrera, who owns a 79-acre tract of property on Hwy. 59. He asked about the special event permit process and whether car shows and rodeos would be allowed on the site.
The commissioners spoke on the history of the property, where horse racing has been held in the past. BOC chairman Charles Turk also pointed out that a permit had been applied for to hold a car show on the property and it was denied, and the event was held anyway.
“The trust factor is gone,” Turk said. “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”
Skrove asked about the possibility of holding horse racing on other property in the county.
“I don’t think the people of this county want it,” commissioner Sammy Reece said of horse racing.
Turk added, “You can move it to another site but it’s going to the same thing.”
DRUG RECOVERY CENTER
In other business at the meeting, the BOC discussed a request from Susan Sorrows that was on the agenda for a vote. Sorrows was not at the meeting and Turk said that two commissioners received text messages that she wanted her request to be withdrawn.
Sorrows requested a conditional use application to allow a recovery/rehabilitation center for women with drug and alcohol addiction to be located at 111 Jack Drive, Lula, on a 4.67-acre site.
The commissioners did agree to “shut down” this type of business if they find it is being operated on the site without approval
“We will shut it down tomorrow if we find someone in there,” Turk said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the April 13 meeting, the BOC:
•approved a request from Fowler Brooks and Doug Fleming for a conditional use for a utility solar farm consisting of 17 acres at 222 Line Church Road.
•approved a request from Barry Sims to rezone 193 acres at 2111 Hwy. 323 from C-2 to ARR for the sale of the residential portion of the property.
•heard from Ray Nix a request that senior citizens over the age of 70 not have to pay school taxes.
•approved proclamations for Child Abuse Prevention Month and 9-1-1 Month.
•agreed to purchase a sewer grinder pump for the Dragstrip Treatment Facility at a cost of $19,924 from Franklin Miller, Alpharetta. The cost to install it was also approved, at a cost of $4,000.
•agreed to transfer the mobile command unit to White County.
•approved the contract for concrete for Fire Station 24 to the low bidder, SPC for $56,456.
•approved the propane gas bid to the low bidder, Blossman.
•agreed that, starting July 1, deposits for water service will be $300 and it doesn’t have to be in the land owners name.
•met in closed session for 20 minutes to discuss potential litigation.
