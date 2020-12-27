The Community Brotherhood, normally held at the Homer United Methodist Church, will not be holding their monthly breakfast for the month of January.
"Due to the current virus and CDC recommendations, we have decided to cancel the monthly breakfast for January," organizers state. "We will be monitoring things and will update every one concerning the February breakfast."
