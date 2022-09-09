AT COMMUNITY BROTHERHOOD MEETING

Shown the Community Brotherhood meeting are: (L-R) Shane Pauley, executive director of the Banks County Christian Learning Center and associate pastor at Nails Creek Baptist Church; Perry McDonald, deacon at Bethesda Fellowship Church in Cornelia; and David Collins, pastor at Homer United Methodist Church.

Community Brotherhood met on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Homer United Methodist Church with Shane Pauley, executive director of the Banks County Christian Learning Center as the guest speaker.

Pauley is also associate pastor of Nails Creek Baptist Church.

