On Sunday, Dec. 1, the Community Brotherhood met for their Christmas breakfast at the Homer United Methodist Church Family Life Center.
Spouses and friends were invited to begin the Christmas season.
The speaker was Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed, who gave the devotional on God’s Love for each and every one.
“He gave a very inspiring paraphrase of the twenty third Psalm,” state leaders.
Men of the community meet every first Sunday for the Brotherhood Breakfast program.
