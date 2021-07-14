Community Brotherhood will be held on Sunday, August 1, at 7:30 a.m. in the Don Stewart Hall at Homer United Methodist Church. Breakfast will be served.
The speaker this month will be Duane Eller, pastor of Nails Creek Baptist Church and also chairman of the Banks County Christian Learning Center (CLC).
"Pastor Eller will be updating everyone on the exciting news of the CLC that will be kicking off in our school system this fall," organizers state.
Brotherhood is the only ecumenical, basically lay, group in the county. Churches of every denomination are invited to participate. Tim Harper is president of the Community Brotherhood. Visitors are always welcome, leader’s state.
KICK-OFF RALLY
A kick-off rally for the CLC will be held on Sunday, August 1, at 6 p.m. in the Don Stewart Hall at Homer United Methodist Church.
"In order for the CLC to be successful in our community, we need all churches to be involved and be supportive of this program," leaders state."Regardless of the denomination of your church, we are asking that all churches in Banks County send someone either to this breakfast or kickoff rally, so that your church can be informed about this program. We all have to work together in order to reach the youth in our community and we need everyone's support of this program."
Homer UMC is located at 141 Sycamore Street, which is at the corner of Sycamore and Church Streets in downtown Homer.
For more information on the Banks County CLC, go to their website,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.