Community Brotherhood will be held on Sunday, December 6, at 7:30 a.m. in the Don Stewart Hall at Homer United Methodist Church for a time of worship only, no breakfast will be served. Everyone is asked to wear mask and temperatures will be taken at the door.
The speaker this month will be Charles Enslen, a member of Homer United Methodist Church. Enslen is active with the Serving Our Neighbors Outreach Ministries (SON) at Homer United Methodist. Mr. Enslen has chaired and led the ‘SON’ Ministry for many years and has a passion for serving those in the community that are in need.
The church is located at 141 Sycamore St which is at the corner of Sycamore and Church Streets in downtown Homer. Brotherhood is the only ecumenical, basically lay, group in the county. Churches of every denomination are invited to participate. Tim Harper is president of the Community Brotherhood.
Visitors are always welcome, leader’s state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.