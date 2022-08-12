The Community Brotherhood breakfast will be held on Sunday, September 4, at 7:30 a.m. in the Don Stewart Hall at Homer United Methodist Church.
The speaker this month will be Shane Pauley, associate pastor at Nails Creek Baptist Church and executive director of the Banks County Christian Learning Center. For more information on Nails Creek Baptist Church, go to http://nailscreekchurch.com/ and for more information on the Banks County Christian Learning Center, go to https://www.bankscountyclc.org/.
