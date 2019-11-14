A community Thanksgiving meal will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. It will be held at the Gillsville Baptist Church located at 2595 Hwy. 323, Gillsville, Banks County. There will be lots of fun, food and fellowship. They will also have an inflatable slide for the kids, will be giving away gift cards, 50 family food boxes and other supplies. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 770 869 3976.
Congratulations to Avery Martin as he begins his new life as a United States Marine. We want you to know how proud we are of the man you have become. You will always be in our prayers.
Happy birthday to: Callie Shirley, Hunter Mathis, Ruth Parson, Shirley Boyle, Melvin Morris, Ricky Savage, Cheryl Nylander Shelia Jones, Tyler York, Joe Gary, Heather Greenway, Myra Hill Smith, Sandra Ervin, Paul Brock, Barbara Turpin, Melody Garrison Fowler, Linda Sims, Crystal Sheridan and Cecil Calloway.
Happy anniversary to: Donnie and Callie Shirley and Ashley and Jon Wehunt.
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tatum Bolton, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Chris Crawford, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, 2, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Mindy Ferguson, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Marcia Ayers, Evelyn Campbell, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
Willene Boyle compiles community news from Banks County and Commerce. To get an item listed, email it to her at willene.boyle@windstream.net or call her at 706-677-4200.
