Lincoln Andrews started out cooking as a teenager in Louisiana where he developed the passion that has now led him to competitive cooking.
Andrews has competed on the amateur level with his team, Geaux 2 BBQ, for five years, taking home numerous awards for his barbecue chicken, ribs and pork.
“I learned how to cook at an early age of 15 where I worked at an upscale restaurant in Louisiana,” he said. “My passion for cooking took off from there, whether it was cooking Louisiana Cajun dishes to firing up the grill or taking BBQ cook classes from the top pitmasters in the nation."
His parents also loved to cook so he got tips from them.
“When I had the opportunity to help in the kitchen, I would,” he said. “I learned so much from them growing up.”
His favorite kind of cooking is barbecue.
“It could be pork butts, ribs, brisket, chicken or any kind of meats that you can grill or smoke,” he said. “I love to cook all your Louisiana Cajun dishes as well, like Gumbo, Jambalaya, Shrimp Etouffee, Red Beans and Rice and many others.”
COMPETING
Andrews started competing as an amateur, with Geaux 2 BBQ, in the KCBS Backyard division in 2016. His first event was in Commerce at Bands, Brews & BBQ, where he won third in chicken and first in ribs and then took home a Grand Champion overall award.
In 2022, Geaux 2 BBQ jumped to the Pro Division after a successful five years in the KCBS backyard division. In the Pro Division, you are required to cook four meats, which are chicken, ribs, pork and brisket. In the amateur division, you only cook three meats which don't require brisket.
“In our first Pro Competition, we finished with a 10th place Ribs, 9th Pork and a 10th overall out of 39 of the top BBQ Pitmasters,” Andrews said.
The thing he enjoys most about the competitions is being around his “BBQ family.”
“I enjoy just getting out to be around your BBQ family, people you only get to see at a BBQ competition and talk BBQ,” he said.
GETTING READY TO COMPETE
The first step in competing is to find the right meat.
“First, it all starts with good cuts of meats,” Andrews said. “When shopping for meat, I'm looking for a certain color and fat content as well as marbling. All meats are trimmed, injected for flavor and to tenderize the meat. Rub goes on the meats one hour before going on the smoker. We cook most of our competition meats on a Southern Q gravity fed smoker with Royal Oak All Natural charcoal.
As for the secret to a good flavor, Andrews said that in BBQ getting the right flavors to complement the meats that you're cooking is important.
“I look for a savory rub with a slight backend heat on most meats, nothing to salty or peppery,” he said. “I make up my own rubs from time to time trying to get the right mix of flavors and do test cooks at home.”
In KCBS competitions, you are cooking to please the top KCBS Master judges. They get to take one bite and score you on a scale of 1 to 9 with 9 being the highest score. They judge on appearance, taste and tenderness.
Geaux 2 BBQ consists of Lincoln, his wife, Alicia, and daughter, Lorin Andrews; and team members David Kinard, Brian Linn and Levi Seagraves.
“We would like to dedicate our 2022 competition season in memory of Neal Hankins, one of our original team members,” Andrews said.
The team competes mostly within the State of Georgia and is looking to compete in Alabama and South Carolina in the future.
Accomplishments include: 2 time KCBS Grand Champion, KCBS Perfect Score of 180 in Pork, 2020 Georgia BBQ Championship overall Pork, State Champion, Georgia BBQ Championship, 3rd place Chicken overall in State.
