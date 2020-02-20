As we begin planning our garden for the year, one thing that we should always remain focused on is soil health. Keeping a healthy soil full of nutrients is the greatest contributor to the productivity of your garden or crop. Organic matter is a major component of soil health. Last article I explained a little bit about organic matter and what it contributes to the soil. One of the more common methods to create organic matter is to compost common household waste. This decreases the amount of waste that gets sent to a landfill and puts it to work improving your garden.
Composting is not a complicated endeavor, however there are many things that can be done to make the process faster and more efficient. The right blend of materials, moisture, aeration and particle size are all contributors that affect the composting process. Balancing the carbon and nitrogen in your compost will help it break down quicker and improve your end product.
“Green” wastes such as grass clippings and most vegetable waste are higher in nitrogen and need to be blended with “Browns” such as dried leaves or other dried vegetation that are higher in carbon. Most composting needs some added moisture to properly decompose. You will want to keep your pile damp, but not soggy; establishing your composting in a partly shaded area can help maintain moisture and reduce how much water you will have to add. Oxygen is needed for the bacteria to break down the materials you have added to the pile. Turning the pile over with a shovel or rolling a drum are the most effective ways to incorporate more oxygen into the compost and keep the bacteria healthy and working. Particle size of the materials that are being composted greatly affects the speed at which it decomposes. The smaller the materials, the faster they will break down.
The two most common methods of home composting are using a drum system or using a bin approach. Drums are the quickest method because it allows you to easily and frequently aerate your compost pile which speeds up decomposition. The disadvantage of a drum system is that they typically have lower capacities and can be more expensive. Bin systems are probably the most common way to compost. They can be built out of a number of different materials such as wire fencing, boards or pallets. Bins can be built to whatever size fits your needs, and usually hold quite a bit more compost than drums. The disadvantages of using bins is that they are harder and more labor intensive to turn and aerate properly.
Your individual situation and needs should dictate what system will work best for you. Whatever system you use, composting can be a great tool to help you recycle some waste and use it to improve your soils.
Additional information is available from the “Composting and Mulching" publication available through the UGA website.
We are always here to help at the Banks County Extension office.
Ways to contact us are to call us at 706-677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu or to come by the office at 413 Evans Street, Homer.
Zach McCann is the Banks County extension agent.
