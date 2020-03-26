At noon on Thursday, March 26, 1,525 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Georgia. On Wednesday, 1,247 cases were reported.
There have been 473 people hospitalized and 48 have died from the virus.
The Georgia Department of Public Health updates the numbers at noon and 7 p.m. each day.
