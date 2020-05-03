There are now 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Banks County, according to the report released Sunday by the Georgia Department of Public Health. That is up over the 25 reported on Saturday.
Of the 31 cases in Banks County, seven have been hospitalized. There have not been any deaths in the county related to the virus.
Across the state, the total number of confirmed cases of the virus now totals 28,602. There have been 5,393 people in the state hospitalized due to the virus and 1,177 deaths. These results are as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
