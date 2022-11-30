The Democrat 9th Congressional District (CD) Chair, June Krise, hosted a post-election strategy meeting with the leaders of the district on November 15 in Clayton.

The guest speaker was Melita Easters, who is the founding chair of Georgia WIN List and has served as executive director since 2015. WIN List is a 22-year-old Political Action Committee dedicated to changing the face of power in Georgia by electing Democratic women to statewide office.

