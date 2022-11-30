The Democrat 9th Congressional District (CD) Chair, June Krise, hosted a post-election strategy meeting with the leaders of the district on November 15 in Clayton.
The guest speaker was Melita Easters, who is the founding chair of Georgia WIN List and has served as executive director since 2015. WIN List is a 22-year-old Political Action Committee dedicated to changing the face of power in Georgia by electing Democratic women to statewide office.
WIN endorsed three north Georgia women candidates who ran for Georgia state office: June Krise, Kim Floria and Paulette Williams.
Ms. Easters praised the north Georgia Democrats for their grassroots campaigns that took off thanks to a groundswell of residents thrilled to have a Democrat on the ballot.
Krise spoke on the importance of a Democrat running, even in this highly Republican district.
"For far too long Republican candidates in our area have run unopposed by any Democrat challengers," she said. "When other points of view aren’t represented, the ruling party will bulldoze bad ideas forward without considering the consequences. As a result, all citizens become represented by only the majority party and that simply is not how a Democracy is supposed to work."
Ms Krise thanked the leaders and candidates for implementing their robust campaigns that included Democratic messaging via billboards, radio ads and public events and the political “sign waving” from participants throughout the district in 13 counties
Participants enjoyed the evening of upbeat talks, dinner and dancing and left fired up to get out the vote to elect Reverend Warnock on Dec. 6, local Democrat leaders state.
