U.S. Congressman Andrew Clyde gathered with Banks County leaders last week to hear issues they are facing and to give an update on what is going on in Washington, D.C.
“I try to get around and meet with the counties and the leadership in the county and hear what you have to say,” Congressman Clyde said. “If you have any issues, this is a great opportunity. I like to listen to folks.”
Among the issues county officials mentioned were the struggle getting and keeping employees.
Banks County Board of Commission chairman Charles Turk said, “Stop giving people incentives to stay at home. Incentive them to go to work.”
Development chairman Scott Ledford, who owns a local business, said, “Every single business in the area has the same problem.”
Congressman Clyde said, “We definitely need to end as much of the government welfare as we can.”
Sheriff Carlton Speed said that infrastruure and communication and the things that impact local people are the issues that need to be the focus of legistlators in Washington, D.C.
Congressman Clyde also reported on what is going on at the Nation’s Capital right now.
“I’m happy to give you an update of where we are in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “It’s not pretty. We are in a national crisis right now. It’s amazing how long of a time it takes to build something up and what a short of a time it takes to tear it down. That is what we are seeing right now. We’re seeing inflation at a 40-year high. We are officially in a recession right now. The definition of that is two consecutive quarters of negative growth. I fully expect to see a third consecutive quarter of negative growth.”
He addressed reports of an energy crisis, stating “It is a direct result of policies put in place that says we don’t want to incentive American energy. We want to buy foreign energy and cut off American energy. We have more energy than we will need in my lifetime, your lifetime, your children’s lifetime and your grandchildren’s lifetime. There is 400-plus years of fossil fuel energy in this country right now… if we will only use it.”
He added, “The Biden administration doesn’t want us to. They want to go to solar and wind and whatever else. That has its place but it’s not reliable. The amount of energy for solar fluctuates according to the sun. Sometimes it’s great and sometimes it isn’t.”
Other issues addressed by Clyde included the national deficit, the student loan forgiveness program and the planned growth of the IRS.
On student loan forgiveness, he stated. “Student loan forgiveness is a minimum of $330 billion and I’ve seen estimates of $599 bullion and $900 billion.
This isn’t money the federal government has loaned to students from the treasury. These are government backed loans that the local bank has made to students. If the government is going to forgive this debt… someone has to pay the bank. That means the federal government has to come up with that money and pay the local banks who have given these loans. That means another $330 billion to $900 billion in debt… End the program. That is the solution.”
Instead of hiring more IRS employees, Clyde believes the agency should be shut-down.
“We get rid of the IRS,” he said. “Get rid of an individual tax return and go to a national sales tax.”
During his visit to Banks County, Congressman Clyde also spoke at the Banks County Rotary Club meeting and visited a local business.
