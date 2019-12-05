Congratulations to proud parents Joseph Blake and Kayla Gragg Sanders of Homer on the birth of their son Conrad Westbrook Sanders. He was born on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens. He weighed six pounds and 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. He is the grandson of Max and Susan Sanders of Homer, Ann and Steve Allen of Athens and Tony and Karen Gragg of Homer. He is the great-grandson of June Westbrooks of Commerce and Lloyd Westbrook of Ila.
Gillsville Baptist Church will be having its Drive Thru Bethlehem on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s always great to see how it may have looked in Bethlehem during the birth of Jesus. If you haven’t ever seen it please go by. Our family tries to go each year. You will get a great blessing.
Jeff and Pam Martin traveled to Pensacola, Fla. to visit their son Avery Martin over the Thanksgiving Holiday. Avery is in the United States Marines. They returned home Sunday night.
Congratulations to the Banks County High School class of 1969. Members are trying to get everyone together for a reunion. It has been 50 years since they have had a reunion. If you would like to come, contact Martha Cotton at 706-654-6234, Kathy Jones at 706-658-6323 or Martha Ramsey at 706-654-6263. The reunion will be held on Friday, Dec. 13. they need an RSVP so they can book a place to have it. Come out and join them, 50 years will be a golden anniversary.
Happy birthday to: Sabrina Adams, Jaden Chitwood, Rhonda Parson, Joyce Galloway Turpin, Terri Wiley, Randy Goodson, Sharon Goodson, Breelee Satterfield, Susan Mize, Lauren Bonds, Anthony Coley, Steve Reems, Kenneth Brady, Fran Garrish, Angie Redmon, Johnny Segars, Storm Parson, Colby Turpin and Kylie Turpin.
Happy anniversary to Marshall and Rhonda Parson.
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Stan Westmoreland, Juli Irvin, Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tatum Bolton, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Chris Crawford, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, 2, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Mindy Ferguson, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Marcia Ayers, Evelyn Campbell, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
