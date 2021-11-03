Construction has been halted on the new clubhouse at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer. The club submitted progress drawings for a pro shop and fitness center, but the construction plan had been altered when Jayme Ingraham, Homer’s contracted building inspector, visited the site in October. She noticed there were 13 bedrooms and restrooms on the third floor of the facility under construction. She stopped the project because there were no fire walls, fire doors, or a sprinkler system to assure occupant safety regarding fire codes. The only inside construction allowed at this time is fire alarms and sprinkler systems. She has asked for a new construction plan that includes all changes.
In a Homer City Council work session on Tuesday, David Syfan, city attorney, explained his understanding is the rooms were put in for occasional overnight stay. For instance, if a bridal party wanted to stay before or after a wedding. Still, all fire codes must be followed.
Syfan explained the Golf Club is zoned as a Planned Community Development (PCD) which allows for zoning diversity, but any changes to the submitted plan should be brought to the council.
“They never presented a residential component,” said Syfan. “It’s not that we necessarily have a problem with the changes, but they need to make the city aware of them."
Syfan said these rules are in place to protect all citizens, and it is necessary to keep everyone aware of what is being built in the city. He also pointed out the hazards if a fire broke out and there were no fire safety precautions on the third floor of the building in question.
Councilman James Dumas noted that he believed all commercial developments should be required to submit a full construction plans before a building permit is granted.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the city council:
•discussed the engineering fees related to the Hudson River Bridge project.
•discussed a new water permit.
•discussed the proposed location of the second city well.
The city council will hold its meeting on Tuesday, November 9, at 6 p.m.
