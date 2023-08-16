Work has gotten underway on the construction of a median at Banks Crossing.
Last week, contractors milled the center lane along a mile-and-a-half stretch of highway from Faulkner Road to Dallas Drive.
he work was done in preparation for the construction of a raised median.
State transportation officials encourage drivers to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
