Merriam-Webster defines a decision as a conclusion or resolution reached after consideration. I wonder how many of us flippantly make decisions like a snap of the finger without thinking about the consequences.
Guilty! Guilty! Guilty! That is me so many times. As I’ve gotten older, I have learned to contemplate the far-reaching ramifications of my choices.
I began thinking about all of this when I sat near a lady at the airport. While she didn’t cry out loud, tears trickled down her face during the hours I sat near her.
It was the first time she had seen her family in three years, and she certainly did not want to leave them. She was heading back to Germany after a two-week leave, and her emotions were raw. She talked about her siblings, her mama, and the friends she once again left behind. Still, she got on that plane determined to continue her service to our great country but longing to be permanently reunited with her family. She sat there questioning her decision to take this job that could literally take her most anywhere. I applaud her for her bravery to take action to protect us while we enjoy the comforts of home.
I also think about that mama’s heart when her daughter walked out that door because she has no idea what her daughter will face. In the end, I have no doubt that the soldier will get back in the grove and continue to protect and serve.
This is a good lesson to remind us that our decisions can change our lives forever and affect the ones we love.
Recently, I found out a dear friend would hang up her teaching job as baby number 2 is set to arrive this summer. I think any of us with grown children would applaud this decision. We know money will be tight, but we also know there is nothing like spending time with our little ones during their younger years.
Still there is a greater decision that we make every day of our lives. Will we take up our cross daily and serve God? Will we honor Him with our lives? Will we assemble ourselves together in a house of worship? God, most definitely, has a place for us to worship and grow in the Lord.
When we have decisions to make let us align our choices with God’s plan for us. None of us will ever be happy operating outside the will of God. First, let’s pray and ask the Lord to order our steps according to what He has for our lives. Whether we are in an office cubicle, a classroom, on the battlefield, or loving on our babies every day, God has already determined the plans He has for us. Yes! We need to pray. Yes! Sometimes we need to wait and yes, we need to believe that God will be with us and give us strength whatever the plan.
My prayer is that each of us will slow down and seek out what God has for us. He knows our lives from the beginning to the end, and He knows the answer to every choice we have. Let us follow His Masterplan all the days of our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.