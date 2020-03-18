197 coronavirus cases have been reported in Georgia as of noon on Wednesday, March 18, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. On Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases was 146.
On Monday, the number of confirmed cases was 121. On Sunday, the number was 99; and on Saturday, the number was 66. There has been one death in the state related to the virus.
The last report shows three cases in Hall County, one in Barrow and five in Clarke County.
Other counties with confirmed cases include: Fulton, Cobb, Bartow, DeKalb, Cherokee, Fayette, Gwinnett, Dougherty, Clayton, Floyd, Lowndes, Gordon, Newton, Coweta, Paulding, Troup, Henry, Lee, Forsyth, Columbia, Houston, Richmond, Whitfield, Polk, Charlton and Barrow.
The Department of Public Health releases the latest number of confirmed cases at noon each day.
