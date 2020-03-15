Ninety-nine coronavirus cases have been reported in Georgia as of noon on Sunday, March 15, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. On Saturday, the number of confirmed cases was 66.
The last report shows two cases in Clarke County. The largest number of cases have been reported in Fulton County, with 20 confirmed cases.
Other counties with confirmed cases include: Cobb, DeKalb, Bartow, Cherokee, Dougherty, Fayette, Floyd, Gwinnett, Coweta, Clayton, Clarke, Lowndes, Lee, Gordon, Newton, Charlton, Henry and Polk.
The Department of Public Health releases the latest number of confirmed cases at noon each day.
