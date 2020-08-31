Banks County coroner Mark Savage, who also serves as first vice president of the Georgia Coroner’s Association, is offering support for the regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon to stay open.
State officials were notified that the Central Regional (Macon) Medical Examiner’s Office would suspend operations indefinitely, effective Oct. 1.
“The Medical Examiner’s Office is the source of much of the information and evidence that coroners in each county rely upon to determine the cause and manner of a death or injury and, if appropriate, to pursue an arrest and conviction,” Savage states. “These labs not only perform services for coroners and do analysis for the law enforcement communities, but they also perform evidence analysis, toxicology tests, blood alcohol tests, and ballistics tests, and provide expert witnesses to explain their findings to juries.”
Savage states that closing the lab could lead to it taking six months or more to get results.
“Currently, if an autopsy is needed it can take a couple of days to get an open table at the lab to perform an autopsy and another day or two for the autopsy to be done,” he said. “Currently, it is taking three months or more to get the autopsy, toxicology and histology reports back. With the closure of this lab, the time to get an autopsy done will increase and the time to get the reports back could be six months or greater. This delay will put a burden on families due to the fact that it will increase the time for us to get their loved ones back from the lab so that they can have a proper burial of their loved ones. It will also delay the completion of the death certificate because a certificate cannot be completed until the reports are done. This means that families could be looking at six months or more on being able to collect from their life insurance policies, which will also cause delays for funeral homes in getting their payments for funeral expenses. This delay could also interfere with law enforcement and district attorneys making prosecutable cases.”
In the state of Georgia, 153 of the 159 coroner’s offices use the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office. Due to the closure of this one lab, all 153 coroner’s offices, law enforcement offices, district attorneys and citizens will be impacted. In addition to the delays that already have been mentioned, some of the coroner’s offices will take a financial hit.
“Those coroner’s offices that do not have morgues/coolers could possible have to rent storage to hold the decedents for several days,” Savage said. “Other coroners will have to increase their budget for transport expenses to the lab since they will be traveling greater distance.”
The closure is due to the medical examiner retiring at the Central Regional Office and a replacement not being found. It was reported that officials had been recruiting for the position since December 2019 and had not been able to find a qualified pathologist.
