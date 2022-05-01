A quote contributed to Michele Ramsey in last week’s Banks County Board of Education news story incorrectly mislabeled “LGBTQ as LGBTQA.” This was a typo by the newspaper and not Mrs. Ramsey. We apologize for the error.
Ms. Ramsey was speaking about whether a PTA group should be allowed to form.
Ms. Ramsey adds, "For clarification, the PTA is not funded by 'LGBTQ' it is supported by groups that fund 'LGBTQ' and so is the GHSA and FFA. So are Walmart, McDonalds, Disney, Nike, Apple, Home Depot, Pepsi, Gatorade, Coke, Old Navy, Target, Google, Facebook, Instagram, Johnson and Johnson and Amazon which BCSS and this Community have no problem supporting. If we are going to take a stand let’s take a stand but let us stand up to all of it. Please do not listen to the hypocrites who attempt to stand up in Jesus’ name, who want to pick and choose which organizations are most suitable for BCSS because of the 'LGBTQ' support. I assure you Jesus can see the truth behind what we are funding, privately and publicly. I would hope, most importantly, that this BOE when making its decision whether or not to approve a Parent-Teacher Organization would not deny the request based on the rejection of ill-informed parents and the advice of discriminatory Governance Council Members."
