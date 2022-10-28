The new zoning official position approved by the Banks County Board of Commissioners will be a full-time position. It was incorrectly listed in last week's issue as a part-time position.
Latest Banks News
Most Popular
Articles
- BOC agrees with Griffith at appeal hearing
- Early voting underway for Nov. 8 election
- 1,000 visitors flock to Lula for Fall Festival
- 1,335 ballots cast so far in early voting
- Wilmoth steps down as Maysville DDA president to run for city council seat
- BOE approves personnel
- LETTER TO EDITOR: Says to vote for people with 'common sense' instead of self-interest'
- 19 arrests reported by sheriff's office
- Planning commission to hear rezoning request for industrial use
- Bluegrass jam planned Maysville each month
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.