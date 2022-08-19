The quote attributed to Banks County tax commissioner in last week's article, "BOC rolls back millage rate," should have stated: “The tax digest went up a great deal due to the real estate market and sales in the area." The article incorrectly stated "the tax digest went down a great deal." We apologize for the error.
