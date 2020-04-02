The Banks County Courthouse and the Banks County Courthouse Annex will be open by appointment only as of noon on Monday March 30.
Call 706-677-6200 to make an appointment with the department of your choice or visit the website at www.bankscountyga.org for individual department phone numbers. Operating hours will remain at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
