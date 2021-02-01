Banks County, in partnership with local businesses and under permit with the Georgia Department of Transportation, recently broken ground on a roundabout on Highway 59 east of the intersection with Highway 63.
“With the current development and future development coming to this part of the county, we are taking proactive steps to enhance the flow of traffic in the area through grant funding and sales tax revenue, said Charles Turk, chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
This will allow increased traffic around the planned industrial center which includes RAI Industrial Fabricators and Mar-Jac Poultry. The roundabout will also allow traffic to move freely while maintaining Banks County’s quiet and rural atmosphere.
“The growth and investment in Banks County continue to attract national and international attention, which is great news for our citizens,” said Scott Ledford, chairman of the Development Authority of Banks County.
Banks County’s vision is to have a high technology manufacturing supercluster along with mixed use housing, sports complexes and commercial developments.
“This would create a buffer along the I-85 corridor that will enhance the county’s reputation as a great place to work, live and play while still maintaining that rural feel and environmentally pure landscape,” states Richard Brooks, the county’s new economic developer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.