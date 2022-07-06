The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a $21.9 million budget for fiscal year 2023 when it met last week, which is up 11 percent over the current budget of $19.7 million.
One of the largest budget increases came for sheriff’s office and jail operations, where $6.8 million is budgeted for 2023, compared to $5.8 million in the current budget.
Another budget item with an increase came for fire services where $4 million is budgeted for 2023, compared to $3.5 million in the current budget.
“I would like to thank the commissioners for their hard work in the budget process,” finance director Randy Failyer stated.
