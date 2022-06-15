The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a list of projects it would fund with its projected $14.9 million in revenue from the transportation (roads and bridges) tax if it is approved by voters in November.
The total in projected revenue in the roads and bridges tax in Banks County is $20 million with the county to receive 74.5 percent and the remaining 24.5 percent to be divided among the cities, based on population. The state would receive 1 percent.
The Transportation (roads and bridges) Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) is a one-cent sales tax collected for a specific program of transportation projects.
The county projects would include resurfacing Hickory Flat, West Ridgeway Road, Grove Level Road, Harden Bridge Road, Yonah Homer Road, Stevens Road, Buckeye Point/Buckeye Terrace, Garrison Road and Shubert Lane. Other money would go toward gravel, hauling, patching/striping/welding/milling, shoulders, equipment purchasing/leasing, signage, bridges/culvert repair/replacement and right of way acquisition and tree removal.
ALTO
Alto is projected to receive $463,835 with projects to include completing paving Wynn Shoals Road repairing/resurfacing Wheeler Street, Rice Street and Porter Street.
BALDWIN
Baldwin is projected to receive $865,561. Projects include milling, cross drains, resurfacing and striping 2.9 miles to include: Banks Ridge Drive, Banks Highland Drive, Banks Terrace, Park Avenue, Presley Street, Stonepile Street, Sunrise Ridge Road and Landrum Street.
GILLSVILLE
Gillsville is projected to receive $124,218. Projects include: repairing/resurfacing Old Gillsville Road.
HOMER
Homer is projected to receive $1.6 million. Projects include: paving/overlaying Yonah Homer Road, Athens Street, Scales Creek Street, Old Jail Street, Griffin Street and Garrison Street, as well as street patching, surface treatment, grave/stone, shoulder widening, asphalt coring, asphalt mining, rubberized asphalt/seal coat, center/edge line, rumble strips/stop bars, sign replacement upgrades, pipe replacement/repair, curb and gutter sidewalk repair, brush and tree removal, additional right of way acquisition, street equipment purchase/lease and street equipment repair/service.
LULA
Lula is projected to receive $410,976. Projects include improving, repairing and constructing roads, bridges and items related to construction, realignment and rehabilitation of a section of County Line Road and Railroad Avenue.
MAYSVILLE
Maysville is projected to receive $1.3 million. Projects include: parking lot at the park. Repair/resurface Tressie Street, Mitchell Street and Wilson Street. Vehicles and equipment purchase: Tractor, F-350 service truck and skid steer.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting on Monday, the BOC:
•appointed Brad McCook and Harold Ivey to the Zoning Appeals Board.
•heard from chairman Charles Turk that 305 fire calls and 2,918 calls to the sheriff's office were reported in the past month. He also reported that there has been 18 COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.
•gave the Gillsville Voting Precinct quit claim deed to the city.
•renewed the ACCG liability insurance for fiscal year 2023.
•agreed to a bid for $13,353 for a frisbee golf field, to be paid for with SPLOST funds.
•approved the annual contract with the Georgia Department of Corrections to use the prison detail, as needed, for fiscal year 2023.
•approved the Legacy Link contract for fiscal year 2023 for the Meal on Wheels program offered at the senior citizen's center.
•approved the annual contract with Tates Creek Fire Department.
•approved the maintenance contract for the parks and recreation department with Environmental Creations for $84,950 for the fiscal year.
•approved the employee health insurance plans for fiscal year 2023.
