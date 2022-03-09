The Banks County Board of Commissioners met with representatives from the cities in the county last week to kick-off talks to call for an election in November to renew the transportation (roads and bridges) tax.
The projected revenue is $20 million with the county to receive 75 percent and the remaining 25 percent to be divided among the cities, based on population.
The Transportation (roads and bridges) Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) is a one-cent sales tax collected for a specific program of transportation projects.
“This roads and bridges tax is a God-send to us because of that interstate down there,” Banks County Board of Commission chairman stated.
According to the projections, the sales tax would be distributed as follows: $14.9 million, county; $463,835, Alto; $865,561, Baldwin; $124,218, Gillsville; $1.6 million, Homer; $410,976, Lula; and $1.3 million, Maysville.
LOST
Also at the meeting, the officials discussed the local option sales tax (LOST). So far, $30 million has been collected from the last LOST.
“It’s time to do the negotiations again to renew for 10 years,” Turk said.
The county and each town will sign off on an intergovernmental agreement outlining how the funds will be spent. Projects must be for water, sewage, garbage collection, police protection, fire protection or libraries.
ENERGY TAX
The officials also discussed an energy tax, which the BOC plans to approve. City councils will need to vote if they want to be part of this. The funds will be collected on energy use from manufacturing businesses. The funds will be distributed to the county and towns based on population.
The funds for the energy tax can begin to be collected within one month of being approved by the county and cities.
