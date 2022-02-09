A meeting to kick off talks between county and city officials on a 2023 election on a one-cent road and bridges special purpose local options sales tax will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, in the County Annex building in Homer.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners and officials from Homer, Baldwin, Maysville, Gillsville, Lula and Alto have been invited to attend the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.