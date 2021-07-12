Someone has "spoofed" the Banks County Fire Administration phone number, which is 706-677-1812.
"The foreign male claimed to be calling regarding Medicare and was attempting to obtain personal information from citizens," Banks County officials report. "Spoofing is actually very easy to do these days and anyone with a smart phone has the ability to spoof or change their phone number by simply downloading an app.
"Please note that we will not call asking you for personal information over the phone ever from 706-677-1812.
We use a local company, Emergency Billing, to invoice our transport bills. They would be the ones to contact you if the need arises however, they have the majority of your personal information from our reports."
