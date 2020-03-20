The County Government Annex remains open but access has been limited due to concerns with the spread of the coronavirus.
The Annex is still open for business with normal operating hours.
“We have directed all foot traffic to the south end entrance of the building except for employees with scan card access,” county clerk Jenni Gailey states. “We have locked the doors at the front entrance at the roundabout. We have limited foot traffic to one person at a time in all offices.”
Hand sanitizer stations have been placed in entrances.
“Of course, we are considering every bit of information that we get from our departments - fire/ems, sheriff, ema as well as state agencies,” Gailey adds.”
The March 24 Banks County Board of Commissioners meeting has already been cancelled.
“We may have to consider teleconferencing meetings if this continues,” Gailey states.”
The Banks County Senior Citizen’s Center is closed until further notice.
The Banks County Recreation Programs are also cancelled until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.