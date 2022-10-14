Banks County government held an Employee Appreciation Day recently with a low country boil for employees.
"We had about 120 employees to come out for the event," Human Resources director Arlene Ivey states. "This was just another way we wanted to say thank you for all of our hardworking and dedicated employees."
