All Banks County government offices are open but staff will monitor the number of persons allowed in any office at any given time. Safe distancing will also be maintained.
Citizens may call the department located under the "Departments" tab on bankscountyga.org or may also call 706-677-6200 for an appointment or for more information.
Masks and gloves are fully acceptable when visiting the offices and county leaders encourage safe practices during this time. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrance of the building.
All meetings of the board of commissioners will be shown on the Banks County Government Facebook page via Facebook Live until further notice. For more information about meeting access, call 706-677-6800.
All spring recreation programs are cancelled and the recreation center is closed until further notice. For more information about recreation programs, call 706-677-4407.
The Banks County Senior Center is also closed until further notice. If you have questions about the program, call 706-677-3275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.