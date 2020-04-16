Banks County government offices opened this week after being closed the past week.
However, the Banks County Courthouse and the County Annex Building will be open by appointment only due to concerns with the spread of the coronavirus.
Call 706-677-6200 to make an appointment with the department of your choice or visit the website at www.bankscountyga.org for individual department phone numbers. Operating hours will remain at 8 to 5 p.m.
