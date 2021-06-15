Preserving the agriculture beauty of Banks County, while bringing in more commercial projects and a balance of industrial development is the advice long-time economic developer Rope Roberts gave county officials Tuesday night.
Roberts, who works with Georgia Power, presented a program on “strategic planning for the future” to a joint meeting of members of the Banks County board of commissioners, planning commission and development authority.
Roberts presented information on area millage rates, salaries, top employers, tax digest breakdown and available housing.
As for housing, Roberts said there is not a lot of housing in the county at the present.
“I’ve been trying to get developers in to build townhouses with $1,000 rent,” he said, pointing out that this would be affordable to those who work at the fast food restaurants and make $20,000 a year.
As for future growth, he echoed what county leaders have said at other planning meetings — that it should occur at the Martin Bridge exit along I-85.
“I see it growing along the interstate and along 441,” he said. “Let’s be smart in developing.”
He told the county leaders, “As a community, you need to decide what the future will be for Banks County. You be proactive and have a plan. Growth will come but you can be smart.”
Questions from the board and audience included what the percentage of residential and industrial development should be. Roberts said 50 percent residential and 8 percent industrial would be a good mix.
Development authority Scott Ledford answered a question about how industries are held accountable on whether they keep commitments made in as to the number of jobs they provide. Ledford said the state, as well as county officials, check on this.
There was also a question as to whether the county has enough water to offer an industry coming in. BOC chairman Charles Turk answered this and said the county can buy water from Toccoa or Commerce, if the need arises.
