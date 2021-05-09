The Development Authority of Banks County will hold a joint work session with the Banks County Commissioners and the Banks County Planning Commission on Tuesday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Banks County Courthouse Annex, 150 Hudson Ridge, Ste. 1, Homer.
Rope Roberts with Georgia Power will provide an overview of Banks County and the development possibilities and how Georgia Power can aid in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.