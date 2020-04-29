Banks County government buildings are now open during regular operating hours but with the limitation of one visitor per office. This will be in effect through Friday, May 1.
Effective Monday, May 4, all county offices will be open. Staff will monitor the number of persons allowed in any office at any given time, with safe distancing being maintained.
If you need to visit a department, you may call the department of your choice located under the "Departments" tab at http://co.banks.ga.us/Home.html or you may also call 706.677.6200 if you have questions.
All spring recreation programs are cancelled and the Recreation Center is still closed until further notice. If you have questions or need assistance, call 706-677-4407.
The Banks County Senior Center is also closed until further notice. If you have questions about the program or if you need assistance, call 706-677-3275.
Masks and gloves are fully acceptable when visiting the county offices and leaders encourage safe practices during this unusual time.
