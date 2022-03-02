The Banks County Board of Commissioners has received $3.1 million in state funds to provide sewer service to the primary, elementary, middle and high schools, as well as the Head Start, senior center, health department, recreation department, adult education center, Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), jail, fire department, Courthouse and county annex building.
Governor Brian Kemp, joined by members of the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee and state leaders, announced this, which is part of more than $422 million in preliminary awards given across the state ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems.
“Because we remained focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, Georgia is now in a position to make strategic, transformational investments in our state’s water and sewer infrastructure,” said Governor Kemp said. “I want to thank the committee members for dedicating their time and expertise to help us make these awards as well as the grants team at the Office of Planning and Budget. I am proud to know that we have worked hard to prioritize projects which address pressing public health and environmental issues, support economic development, and enhance our ability to be good stewards of our water resources for generations to come.”
In Banks County, the planned sanitary sewer collection system will discharge at the existing Atlanta International Dragway Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP). Currently, all domestic sewage generated at these locations is treated by on-site septic systems, which provide limited expansion capacity to these facilities.
The facilities that will be served have a combined water usage of 67,000 gallons per day (GPD) during peak months. The primary focus of the sewer improvements project is providing these facilities with a connection to the Banks County sewer system for improved levels of service and reliability as the county prepares for new growth and development, leaders state.
The proposed sewer infrastructure will include installing a lift station with duplex 20 horsepower (HP) pumps to serve the primary and elementary schools, a lift station with duplex 15 HP pumps to serve the high school and a lift station at US Highway 441 and Thompson Street with duplex 40 HP pumps.
Small grinder pump stations will be installed to serve Head Start, the fire department and courthouse and the county annex, as well as approximately 22,500 linear feet (LF) of 10” force main, 14,000 LF of 6” force main and 6,500 LF of 2” force main complete with 30 combination air release/vacuum valves.
Additionally, approximately 8,000 LF of 12” and 1,600 LF of 8” gravity sewer will be installed.
The total project cost is estimated at $6.5 million with the state ARPA funds covering $3 million and the county covering the remaining $3.5 million through various funds.
