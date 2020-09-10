Two Banks County residents were recognized at Tallulah Falls School as Indians of the Month winners.
Abby Carlan, Baldwin, a member of the high school volleyball team, was recognized. Coach Matt Heyl stated, "She has been playing solid since the season started. She has had a great hitting percentage and has been our strongest, and most consistent blocker. Not only has she helped us in the skills category but her desire to win and competitive spirit has been visible to all."
Sophomore harrier Walker Bailey, Lula, a member of the cross country team, was recognized. Coach Scott Neal stated, "He ran and lifted all summer, diligently training to reach team and individual goals. He ran more two-a-days than anyone and still doubles at least once weekly. It's this type of discipline to not just dream but to give those dreams shoes that have developed Walker into a budding talent, a team stalwart, and an increasing force on the team and in the region. Over the last two decades of TFS XC, Walker is diligently becoming one of the top handful of harriers who epitomize the intricacies of the sport as well as preparing for earned success."
